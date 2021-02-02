Morocco reports 466 new COVID-19 cases, 471,157 in total

RABAT, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — Morocco on Sunday reported 466 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number in the country to 471,157.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased to 449,160 after 532 new ones were added, the ministry of health said in a statement.

The death toll rose to 8,275 with 16 new fatalities added during the last 24 hours, while 732 are in intensive care units.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Morocco stands at 1.8 percent while the recovery rate is 95.3 percent.

The North African country started on Thursday a nationwide vaccination campaign, a day after it received the first batch of Chinese vaccines.

Morocco has secured acquisition of 66 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from China’s Sinopharm and Britain’s Oxford/AstraZeneca, health officials said. Enditem