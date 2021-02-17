Morocco reports 476 new COVID-19 cases, 479,071 in total

RABAT, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) — Morocco registered 476 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total tally in the North African country to 479,071, the health ministry said in a statement.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased to 460,628 after 1,079 new ones were added.

The death toll rose by 13 to 8,504 during the last 24 hours, while 448 patients are in intensive care units.

Meanwhile, 1,904,169 people have been vaccinated so far against COVID-19 in the country.

Morocco received on Tuesday another 500,000 doses of China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine.

The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on Jan. 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of the Chinese coronavirus vaccine. Enditem