Morocco reports 587 new COVID-19 cases, 504,847 in total

RABAT, April 16 (Xinhua) — Morocco registered 587 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally of confirmed cases in the North African country to 504,847, the health ministry said in a statement.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased to 490,921 after 555 new ones were added.

The death toll rose to 8,934 with seven new fatalities during the last 24 hours, while 430 people are in intensive care units.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Morocco stands at 1.8 percent while the recovery rate is 97.3 percent.

Meanwhile, 4,583,644 people have received so far the first vaccine shot against COVID-19 in the country, and 4,180,155 people have received the second dose.

The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on Jan. 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China’s Sinopharm vaccines. Enditem