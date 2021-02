RABAT, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Morocco on Wednesday reported 774 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections in the country to 473,047.

Recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased to 451,780 after 933 new ones were added, the ministry of health said in a statement.

The death toll rose to 8,323 with 14 new fatalities during the last 24 hours, while 650 people are in intensive care units.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Morocco stands at 1.8 percent while the recovery rate is 95.5 percent.