Morocco reports 91 new COVID-19 cases, 1,275 in total

RABAT, April 8 (Xinhua) — A total of 91 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Morocco on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,275, the Health Ministry said.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus reached 93, while the number of cured cases stood at 97, the ministry said.

The most affected regions are Casablanca, with 384 cases, Marrakech-Safi, 211, Rabat-Kenitra, 209, and Fes-Meknes, 172.

Meanwhile, Morocco has made the wearing of face masks compulsory for all people outside their homes starting Tuesday.

Any offender will be prosecuted and liable to the legal penalties, ranging from one to three months in jail and a fine between 30 and 130 U.S dollars.

On March 22, Morocco declared an one-month state of medical emergency until April 20 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.