Morocco reports highest 1,776 daily COVID-19 cases, 41,017 in total

RABAT, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — Morocco on Saturday reported 1,776 new COVID-19 cases, the biggest single-day increase so far, taking the number of infections in the country since March 2 to 41,017.

The total recoveries increased by 922 to 28,556, while the death toll rose by 21 to 632 in the past 24 hours, said Mouad Mrabet, coordinator of the Moroccan Center for Public Health Operations of the Ministry of Health, at a press briefing.

China has helped Morocco in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A batch of medical supplies donated by the government of northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region was transported on June 8 to Casablanca-Settat in Morocco.

On May 14, China Development Bank sent a batch of donation, including respirators and medical protective masks, to help Morocco fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

China’s Guizhou Province also donated 15,000 surgical gloves, 20,000 medical masks and 2,000 protective suits to help protect Moroccan medical workers fighting the pandemic. Enditem