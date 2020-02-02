Morocco says to help Somalia improve water management

RABAT, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — A Moroccan minister said on Wednesday that his country will help Somalia build its capacities in water management and dealing with flooding and drainage issues.

The remarks were made by Moroccan Minister of Equipment, Transport, Logistics and Water Abdelkader Amara during his meeting with his Somali counterpart Fawzia Mohamed in the capital Rabat, according to a statement by Amara’s office.

The two countries agreed to establish a bilateral partnership framework aimed at providing technical assistance to Somalia through the sharing experiences and exchanging visits by experts.

This partnership will also include the development and management of water resources, preservation of water quality, transfer of technology and aspects related to improving water governance.