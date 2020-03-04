Morocco seizes 1.48 tons of cannabis

RABAT, March 4 (Xinhua) — The Moroccan security forces seized 1.48 tons of cannabis near the central city of Tinghir, an official statement said Wednesday.

Two people, aged 50 and 54, were arrested for their alleged links to a drug-trafficking criminal network in this security operation as part of efforts to fight drug trafficking networks, the statement added.

The banned substance was concealed inside a Morocco-registered truck.

Despite efforts to crack down on cannabis cultivation during the past decade, Morocco remains one of the world’s largest producers of the narcotic plant, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.