Morocco seizes 343 kg of cannabis

RABAT, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — The Moroccan security seized 343 kg of cannabis in Bab Ceuta, the northern checkpoint with Ceuta, the Spanish enclave in Morocco, official news agency MAP report on Tuesday.

The banned substance was concealed inside a car, which was about to head to Spain, said the report, adding that the driver, a Frenchman of Moroccan origin aged 47, was arrested.

The operation, carried out by police and customs services using police dogs on late Monday, is part of a comprehensive and integrated action plan, aimed at tightening control mechanisms, as well as thwarting attempts to smuggle illegal products and drugs, the report said.

Despite efforts to crack down on cannabis cultivation during the past decade, Morocco remains one of the world’s largest producers of the narcotic plant, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.