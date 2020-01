RABAT, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — The Moroccan security seized 520 kg of cannabis in the central city of Fes on Thursday.

The banned substance was concealed on board a truck, said a statement by the Moroccan police.

The driver and his companion, aged 39 and 49 respectively, were arrested, it added.

Despite efforts to crack down on cannabis cultivation during the past decade, Morocco remains one of the world’s largest producers of the narcotic plant, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.