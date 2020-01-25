Morocco, Spain pledge to strengthen coordination at different levels

RABAT, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Morocco and Spain on Friday pledged to continue their smooth coordination at different levels to develop bilateral relations and address common challenges.

During a meeting in the capital Rabbat, Moroccan Prime Minister Saadeddine El Othmani and visiting Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya praised “the solid friendship and the dynamics of bilateral cooperation in various fields,” said a statement published by official news agency MAP.

A high-level Moroccan-Spanish meeting will be held in the next few months to set up new partnerships between the two countries, the statement added.

It is the first official trip outside Europe for Gonzalez Laya, who was appointed on Jan. 12 as the Spanish diplomatic chief.

Earlier in the day, she inaugurated the new headquarters of the Spanish Consulate General in Rabat, before meeting with her Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita.