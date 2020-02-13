Morocco, Spanish football leagues sign MoU to promote exchanges and governance

RABAT, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — The Moroccan professional football League (LNFP) and the Spanish Football League (LaLiga) will promote cooperation, it was announced in Madrid on Wednesday.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the two sides lays the groundwork for a new cooperation to promote an exchange of expertise in administration, governance, the setting up of sports companies and the management of aspects relating to the audio-visual, commercial and marketing sector, the Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) said in a statement.

The LNFP and LaLiga will through this agreement, undertake to guarantee fair play and to fight against match-fixing and racism, it said.

The agreement which was inked by LNFP president, said Naciri and LaLiga chairman Javier Tebas, will allow the LNFP to benefit from the support of LaLiga in order to modernize the audiovisual aspect during the D1 and D2 championship, develop national competitions by establishing interactive and digital communication with the aim of improving the image of Moroccan football internationally.