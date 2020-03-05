Morocco, Turkmenistan to boost bilateral cooperation

RABAT, March 5 (Xinhua) — Morocco and Turkmenistan have agreed to boost cooperation, commerce and investment, an official statement said on Thursday.

The statement was released following the meeting by Moroccan Head of Government Saad Eddine El Otmani and visiting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov on Wednesday in Rabat.

The two countries welcomed the promising prospects for cooperation in economic sectors, including agriculture, fisheries, renewable energies, textile and scientific research, said the statement.

Morocco and Turkmenistan enjoy good relations of friendship and cooperation that should be further reinforced, it added.

The two countries are committed as part of their foreign policies to the principles of peacebuilding and respect for the sovereignty and unity of countries, it said.