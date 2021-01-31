Morocco’s COVID-19 cases surpass 470,000

RABAT, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — Morocco registered 701 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally of infections in the North African country to 470,691, the health ministry said in a statement.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco hit 448,628 after 762 new ones were added.

The death toll rose to 8,259 with 13 new fatalities during the last 24 hours, while 738 people are in intensive care units.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Morocco stands at 1.8 percent while the recovery rate is 95.3 percent.

The North African country started on Thursday a nationwide vaccination campaign, one day after it received the first batch of Chinese vaccines.

Morocco has secured acquisition of 66 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from China’s Sinopharm and Britain’s Oxford University/AstraZeneca, health officials said. Enditem