Morocco’s COVID-19 cases surpass 50,000

RABAT, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — Morocco registered 1,565 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number in the North African country to 50,812, the health ministry said.

In addition, 41 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 858, said Mouad Mrabet, coordinator of the Moroccan Center for Public Health Operations at the ministry, during a press briefing.

The total recoveries increased by 841 to 35,040 in the last 24 hours, while more than 180 patients are in intensive care units.

China has helped Morocco in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A batch of medical supplies donated by the government of northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region was transported on June 8 to Casablanca-Settat in Morocco.

On May 14, China Development Bank sent a batch of donation, including respirators and medical protective masks, to help Morocco fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

China’s Guizhou Province also donated 15,000 surgical gloves, 20,000 medical masks and 2,000 protective suits to help protect Moroccan medical workers fighting the pandemic. Enditem