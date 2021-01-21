Morocco’s COVID-19 tally rises to 462,542 with 1,152 new cases

RABAT, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) — Morocco’s COVID-19 tally rose to 462,542 on Wednesday as 1,152 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Health, the death toll mounted to 8,043 as 32 COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased to 437,955 after 1,329 new ones were added, while 865 people are in intensive care units, the statement said.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Morocco stands at 1.7 percent while the recovery rate is 94.7 percent. Enditem