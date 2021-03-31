Morocco’s COVID-19 tally rises to 495,421

RABAT, March 30 (Xinhua) — Morocco’s COVID-19 tally rose to 495,421 on Tuesday as 665 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, the Moroccan Health Ministry said.

The COVID-19 death toll in Morocco rose to 8,813 with six new fatalities confirmed during the last 24 hours, it said in a statement.

The total number of recoveries from the COVID-19 in Morocco increased to 483,165 after 580 new ones were added, while 427 people were in intensive care units, the statement said.

Meanwhile, a total of 4,315,802 people have received so far the first vaccine shot against COVID-19 in the country, while 3,566,498 people have received the second dose.

The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on Jan. 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China’s Sinopharm vaccines. Enditem