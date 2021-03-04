Morocco’s COVID-19 tally up by 393 to 484,159

RABAT, March 2 (Xinhua) — Morocco’s COVID-19 tally rose to 484,159 on Tuesday as 393 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours.

The death toll hit 8,654 as eight COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, according to a statement by the Ministry of Health.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco totalled 469,868 after 523 new ones were added, while 386 are in intensive care units, the statement said.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Morocco stands at 1.8 percent while the recovery rate is 97 percent.

Meanwhile, 3,657,468 people have been vaccinated so far against COVID-19 in the country.

The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on Jan. 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China’s Sinopharm vaccines. Enditem