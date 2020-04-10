Morocco’s economic growth down to 1.1 pct in Q1

RABAT, April 8 (Xinhua) — Morocco’s economic growth slowed down to 1.1 percent, instead of an expected 1.9 percent, in the first quarter of 2020 amid the effect of the COVID-19, the High Commission for Planning said Wednesday.

The Moroccan economy could have achieved a growth rate of 1.9 percent and 2.1 percent in the first and second quarters respectively in the absence of the COVID-19 effect, said the commission.

The value of exports of the North African country fell by 22.8 percent in the first quarter year on year, instead of an expected increase of 1.1 percent, it said.

It added that the export of automobile, the country’s leading export sector, declined the most as a result of the shutdown of Renault and PSA sites in Morocco and the drop in demand from the Europe.

The commission said the imports fell by 4.8 percent in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the same period in 2019.

Morocco began on Tuesday to draw on a Precautionary and Liquidity Line for an amount equivalent to nearly 3 billion U.S. dollars, to help deal with the economic problems caused by COVID-19, the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Morocco has so far reported 1,242 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 91 deaths and 97 recoveries.