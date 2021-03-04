Morocco’s forex reserves rise 24.5 pct to 35.1 bln USD

RABAT, March 1 (Xinhua) — Morocco’s net foreign exchange reserves amounted to 35.1 billion U.S. dollars by Feb. 19, up 24.5 percent year on year, the central bank said in a report published on Monday.

From Feb. 18 to 24, the central bank injected 8.2 billion dollars in the financial market, while the local currency dirham appreciated by 0.45 percent against the U.S. dollar and depreciated by 0.32 percent against the euro, according to the report.

The Moroccan economy could have contracted by seven percent in 2020, the worst performance since 1996, according to official forecasts, pending the 2020 official statistics. Enditem