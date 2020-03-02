Morris gives strong show for Sharks

While negotiations are ongoing between Cronulla and Sydney Roosters to facilitate his release, Sharks star Josh Morris reminded both clubs why he is worth fighting for on Sunday night.

In the final trial of the NRL pre-season, the Sharks accounted for Manly 28-16 at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium with Morris drifting between centre and fullback.

He scored the Sharks’ second try on halftime when halfback Chad Townsend put up a crossfield kick from 20 metres out, finding a flying Sione Katoa who offloaded to the former Test star.

Morris was then moved from the centres to fullback, the position the Sharks need him to play in the opening rounds of the season in lieu of injured No.1 Matt Moylan.

But to negate any more unnecessary injuries leading into round one, he was rested for the final 20 minutes of the game along with most of the Sharks’ stars.

On Saturday night Roosters coach Trent Robinson said he was still holding out hope a deal could be worked out between both clubs to facilitate the switch, where Morris would slot into the centres for the NRL premiers.

Meanwhile, Manly coach Des Hasler was also reluctant to risk any further injuries to his depleted round one squad with new hooker Danny Levi playing just 20 minutes.

The former Newcastle hooker had a tough initiation in new colours after he was steamrolled by Sharks lock Jack Williams who offloaded to Connor Tracey for Cronulla’s first try.

But after warming into the game, Levi looked more confident behind the ruck and got the Sharks square at 6-6 when he buried over from dummy half to score under the posts.

Wearing the jersey Paul Gallen made famous, Williams all but cemented his place as the starting lock for round one, while rising prop Toby Rudolf also put his hand up for an NRL debut with a strong performance.

The Sharks will play South Sydney in round one, while Manly will host Melbourne at Lottoland.