Morrison strikes virus deal with states

The Morrison government has reached an agreement with the states and territories to bear the health costs of tackling the coronavirus on a 50/50 basis, which could end up costing $1 billion.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it was a stand-alone arrangement, with $100 million offered upfront and not linked to any other funding arrangements.

“This is about dealing with the coronavirus, and making sure the states, as they are leaning forward and responding, we are leaning forward and responding with them,” he said on Friday.

The Commonwealth will contribute $500 million while the states make up the rest.

“It could be more, but we at least have to enter into these arrangements having some sense of the scale of what we’re dealing with here,” Mr Morrison said.

Meetings were held on Friday with key health department officials, looking at vulnerable communities, such as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and people with disability.

One of those meetings, with the aged care sector, discussed issues around how to make sure there are enough health workers to fill the need in that sector as well as the general population.

Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck said the sector put forward some options on how to move doctors and nurses between services to where they are needed most.

The government will also step up communications to aged care workers and residents.

“We want to make sure that people feel comfortable that they can safely come to work and continue to care for Australians, and we see that as a really important piece of work,” Senator Colbeck said.