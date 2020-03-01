Morrisons and Sainsbury’s slashes fuel prices this week in huge petrol offer

Morrisons and Sainsbury’s have both announced they will be cutting the price of petrol in a bid to help motorists save money on fuel in the coming weeks

From tomorrow, Morrisons is dropping the cost of diesel and unleaded by up to 2p a litre at all of its forecourts.

The global price of oil has been dropping steadily since January 6, and this February a barrel moved under £38 ($50) for the first time on 12 months.

Ashley Myers, Head of Fuel at Morrisons, said: “We always aim to pass on savings as soon as we can and keep our fuel prices well below the UK average.”

Another supermarket to announce fuel cuts today is Sainsbury’s who will be bringing in the offer later this week.

The supermarket giant slashed the price of unleaded petrol and diesel by up to 2p per litre across all of its 315 forecourts.

As usual, customers filling up at Sainsbury’s can collect points on their Nectar cards every time they fill up – one point on every litre purchased.

David Pegg, Fuel Buying Manager for Sainsbury’s, said: “With Spring just around the corner, we are committed to helping our customers live well for less, which is why we’re dropping the price of both unleaded petrol and diesel by up to 2p per litre across every single one of our forecourts from Friday.

“Whether in store or at the pumps, customers know they will get fantastic value with Sainsbury’s.”

Alternatively, if you want to save money on petrol and fuel there is a way you can do it all year round.

1. Fill up at busy petrol stations

These stations buy more fuel and tend to take advantage of falling prices.

2. Choose a big station

Stations buy their fuel on the wholesale market, so the big buyers are better at slashing prices.

3. Look for a cluster of stations

When several stations are close together, they’re more likely to drop prices in a bid to lure drivers in.

4. Do your research

If you’re looking for the best deals on fuel, PetrolPrices.com allows motorists to compare costs in your area.

It also lists the average prices, so you know if you’re being ripped off.