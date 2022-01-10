Morrisons customers react as ‘use by’ dates on milk products are removed.

Morrisons’ decision to remove ‘use by’ dates from milk products has sparked outrage among customers.

Morrisons has announced that 90% of its own-brand milk will no longer have ‘use by’ dates and will instead have ‘best before’ dates.

However, some customers were not pleased with the news.

The supermarket’s decision to remove the ‘use by’ dates on the majority of their own-brand milk has sparked numerous headlines in recent days.

Morrisons will instead use ‘best before’ dates in an effort to reduce waste, according to recycling charity Wrap. This is a first for a supermarket.

People are being urged to use the’sniff test’ to determine if the dairy drink has gone bad, with a sour aroma or curdled consistency being the key indicators of spoiled milk.

“Wasted milk means wasted effort for our farmers and unnecessary carbon released into the atmosphere,” said Ian Goode, senior milk buyer at Morrisons.

“We believe that good quality, well-kept milk has a few days life after normal ‘use by’ dates, and that it should be consumed rather than thrown away.”

“As a result, we’re taking a risk today and asking customers to decide whether their milk is safe to drink.”

“Previous generations have always used the sniff test, and I believe we can as well.”

Despite using the’sniff test’ to inspect the product, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said it was fine to have ‘use by’ or ‘best before’ dates on milk depending on the processing and type, but that there must be clear labeling and that all dates printed on food and drink must be based on “robust evidence about the product concerned.”

According to the BBC, the FSA also stated that sniffing is not an appropriate safety test when dealing with food, particularly with products that could cause food poisoning.

People took to social media to express their displeasure with the news, and while some were unconcerned, others were perplexed and stated that they would have to shop elsewhere.

“Surely you’re not going to smell milk before buying it?” said one.

“Can we do the’sniff test’ before we buy?” another inquired.

“It amazes me how many people don’t realize ‘best before’ refers to you,” said a third.

