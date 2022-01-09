Morrisons has removed use-by dates from milk cartons and instead advises customers to use the’sniff test.’

Food waste campaigners estimate that 85 million pints may be wasted as a result of customers following ‘use-by’ labels.

To help reduce food waste, Morrisons is getting rid of the “use-by” dates on most of its milk products.

On 90% of its own-brand milk, customers will be encouraged to use a sniff test to check quality instead of the food label.

The change will go into effect at the end of January, with the supermarket hoping that it will prevent millions of pints of milk from being wasted each year.

Morrisons claims to be taking a risky step to help farmers and combat climate change.

“Wasted milk means wasted effort for our farmers and unnecessary carbon released into the atmosphere,” said Ian Goode, senior milk buyer.

“After normal ‘use-by’ dates, good quality, well-kept milk has a few days left – and we believe it should be consumed rather than thrown away.”

“Generations before us have always used the sniff test – and I believe we can as well,” he continued.

Use-by dates refer to food safety, while best-before dates refer to food quality, according to the UK’s Food Standard Agency website.

It cautions against relying on the sniff test, explaining that just because food “looks and smells fine” after its use-by date doesn’t mean it’s “safe to eat because it could still be contaminated.”

“The bacteria that cause food poisoning cannot be seen, smelled, or tasted,” says the website.

Morrisons is the first supermarket to implement the change, according to recycling charity Wrap.

Milk, after potatoes and bread, is estimated to be the third most wasted food and drink product in the UK, with 490 pints wasted each year.

According to the charity, 85 million pints of beer may be thrown away because customers disregard the ‘use-by’ date.

“I am delighted that Morrisons is the first UK supermarket to take this important step to help reduce household food waste – it demonstrates real leadership, and we look forward to more retailers reviewing date labels on their products and taking action,” said Morrisons CEO Marcus Gover.

