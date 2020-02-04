Morrisons to axe around 3,000 manager roles in major…

Morrisons is to axe around 3,000 managerial roles across its stores as part of a restructure which will see it create more shop floor jobs.

The supermarket said it will have 4,000 more employees as part of the plans which will see the creation of 7,000 new hourly-paid roles.

Many of the new jobs will be on Morrisons’ Market Street counters – where butchers, bakers, fishmongers and other fresh food specialists serve customers.

It said that managers who are retained will “concentrate on helping frontline colleagues to do their job and run their stores”.

David Lepley, Morrisons group retail director, said: “This proposal means more frontline colleagues improving product availability and helping customers.

“Whilst there will be a short period of uncertainty for some managers affected by these proposals, we will be supporting them through this process and there are jobs available for everybody who wants to continue to work at Morrisons.

“There will also be more roles with greater flexibility that are very attractive to colleagues with families.”

The move is the latest jobs shake-up at a major grocer and comes days after rival Sainsbury’s announced plans to cut hundreds more managerial jobs following its takeover of Argos.

Earlier this month, it was reported that more than 2,800 Asda workers could lose their jobs as consultations take place to cut back-office roles at the Walmart-owned retailer.

Last year, Tesco said it would cut around 4,500 jobs, predominantly from its 153 mid-size Metro stores, in its most recent round of redundancies.

Morrisons, alongside its rivals, has come under pressure from rapidly-growing German discounters Aldi and Lidl in recent years.

The Bradford-based business recently posted falling sales over the crucial festive season as it was impacted by “unusually challenging” trading and shopper uncertainty.

Joanne McGuinness, national officer of the Usdaw union, said: “This is a big upheaval for the Morrisons store management team and is devastating news for our members.

“We will be entering into consultations with the company on behalf of our members affected by these changes.

“Despite a large number of hourly paid roles being created, they will clearly not be a like-for-like position for the managers impacted. We are providing members with the support, advice and representation they require during this difficult time.”

Shares in the retailer fell 1.2% to 182.5p on Thursday.