Morrisons Tops Today’s Coronavirus Goodies Chart With £1,000 Frontline Staff Bonus

It may be time to plan a change-up of your supermarket allegiances for 2021 and beyond, as The Other Green One known as Morrisons has revealed a huge boost to its staff bonus scheme that triples the payout for average frontline workers still manning the tills-of-potential-death to more than £1,000.

The bonus isn’t new, but the terms have changed for the better. Staff may now expect to take home a six per cent bonus based on their next year’s worth of earnings, increasing the usual qualifying period and taking the average payout up from £350 to £1,050. The chain’s HR leader Clare Grainger said: “Our highly valued colleagues have stood tall amidst the coronavirus pandemic, playing their full part in feeding the nation. We want to thank every single one of them for their continued hard work during these unprecedented times by paying a much higher guaranteed bonus for the whole year in recognition of their effort.”

Temporary staff and colleagues currently sick or isolating qualify too, and it’s paid quarterly now, so there’s no 12-month wait for the first cash thank-you to arrive. We have no doubt bosses have been arseholes to workers in a wide variety of other petty and depressing ways over the years, but let’s wipe the slate clean and start counting again from now. [Mirror]