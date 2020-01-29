Mortal Kombat 11 Joker release time, fatalities and more for next DLC character

NetherRealm is pushing out a new update today for Mortal Kombat 11, and it’ll introduce Gotham’s clown prince of crime to the game – here’s what you need to know

The Joker is now live!

The latest character in the Mortal Kombat 11 title is now live on all platforms.

To download him, simply log into your game, hit the Store prompt on the main menu, then tab over from the Premium Shop to find him.

He comes with the DC Elseworlds Skin Pack (which will set you back about £4.99 in your local currency) and he Time Lord of Apokolips skin for Geras (free!)

You can find Joker’s Fatalaties below – enjoy!

If you’re looking for Joker’s Fatality inputs, you’ve come to the right place.

The maniacal new fighter has some pretty brutal moves to lay down on his opponents, and we’ve managed to figure out what they are.

To see the full list of Joker’s Fatalities (as well as some Brutalities) head over to our dedicated page at the link to see them all laid out for each platform.

Joker will be available for Early Access users, and be available in his very own Weekly Tower, soon.

ORIGINAL STORY

Mortal Kombat 11 developer NetherRealm is launching the latest fighter for the game later today – DC Comic’s Joker.

Whenever we see the release of a new character in Mortal Kombat 11 see ( Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, The Terminator and Sindel to date), we see the character get a week exclusivity to Kombat Pack 1 owners, then come to those that haven’t got the Kombat Pack about a week later.

For those of you that have committed to the DLC package, Joker will be live from roughly 6pm UK time (that’s if previous events have set a precedent for the incoming character’s launch, anyway).

EDIT: Update – NetherRealm has confirmed we can expect Joker to go live from 6pm UK time.

This time subject to change, of course – it’s worth noting that some store front issues and occasional downtime have affected this launch time in the past, and NetherRealm has been forced to issue statements about characters arriving in the game late in months gone by.

NetherRealm is slightly more steady about how it does things lately, though, so Joker should arrive without a hitch. With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about the incoming character, including a look at his Fatalities, Brutalities and Fatal Blow.

There can be issues with downloading the characters via the in-game character roster screen, so sometimes it’s better searching your respective store (Xbox Store, PS Store, eShop and so on) if you want to ‘force’ the download of the character and play as them as soon as they’re available.

Wait until a little after 5pm and then head to your Storefront of choice, or try to select Joker in-game.

You’ll get taken to your platform’s storefront where you should be able to purchase and download the latest Mortal Kombat fighter.

Everyone with the Kombat Pass 1 should be able to download Joker for free, but next week when he arrives in general launch, Joker will set you back £4.99 or your regional equivalent.

Joker will be available for all players to trial via a special route in Towers of Time for the first week of his launch.

Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Spawn, Sindel, Joker and The Terminator have all been confirmed for Kombat Pack 1, and as of today we’ve seen the release of all but one of the new fighters.

And we know when the next fighter is die to arrive in-game, too (though gameplay and final designs have yet to be revealed for Todd McFarlane’s character).

Spawn will arrive on March 17, 2020 on all platforms, coming for general release a week later.

Ash from Evil Dead is heavily rumoured to be the debut release of the second season pass, too – you can expect more information about that once Spawn is out the door, though.

We’ll keep you updated as more information presents itself about future Mortal Kombat 11 DLC.