Mortal Kombat 11 Spawn gameplay release set for final MK11 DLC character

Mortal Kombat 11 Spawn gameplay trailer has a release date set for 8 March at the Final Kombat 2020 esports Pro Kompetition championship.

The Mortal Kombat 11 Spawn release date has been known for some time, but players now know when they’ll finally get to see the shapeshifting demon debut gameplay.

We’re only just getting over the launch of Joker in MK11, not to mention learning the Joker’s new fatality moves, but today fans of the game were delivered some superb news.

As announced earlier today, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, NetherRealm Studios and Intersport have confirmed the details surround the Mortal Kombat 11 Pro Kompetition championship finale.

Why is this important? Well, Final Kombat 2020 will feature special appearances by Todd McFarlane (Spawn Creator and McFarlane Toys Creative Director/CEO), Keith David (voice of Spawn in Mortal Kombat 11), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (voice of Shang Tsung in Mortal Kombat 11) and Ed Boon (Creative Director, NetherRealm Studios and Co-Creator of Mortal Kombat).

If it’s not clear yet, the teams will be using the global esports program’s main event to showcase an exclusive first look at the Mortal Kombat 11 Official Spawn Gameplay Trailer, along with other content reveals and on-site activations.

BUT WHEN we hear you cry. Unfortunately, you might be waiting some time, Final Kombat 2020 will be held on 8 th March at Chicago’s historic Park West theatre.

We might see some teasers beforehand, but the wording makes it clear that this is our first look at the character, so be prepared to go all February without a single look at the hotly anticipated 6th character joining the games 1st DLC Kombat Pack.

For those interested in the esports side of things, the event will and bring together the top sixteen Mortal Kombat 11 players from around the world, including regular-season tournament winners from North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia and the Middle East, along with one finalist from the Last Chance Qualifier event to be held on 7 th March at the Ignite Gaming Lounge in Skokie, Ill.

All sixteen Kombatants will then compete in Final Kombat for their share of the $100,000 USD prize pool.

It’s possible, but certainly not guaranteed, that fans might also see some sort of tease for the games next DLC Kombat pack.

Many fans believe that MK11 will be releasing a second Kombat Pack for the game, due to a wide variety of leaks and datamined files which point towards a second release.

Assuming the majority of leaks are correct, we could see the likes of Ash Williams of The Evil Dead, Fujin (of MK4) and Sheeva, a Mortal Kombat veteran.

