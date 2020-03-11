Mortal Kombat 11 tournament won by SonicFox, NetherRealm makes multiple reveals

It was a big weekend for Mortal Kombat news – here’s everything you need to know about the game’s latest news

There’s been a big victory in the world of fighting games over the weekend.

Dominique “SonicFox” McLean took home the first prize trophy at Mortal Kombat Final Kombat 2020.

The professional non-binary competitor certainly made a scene, too, arriving to the podium wrapped in a flag displaying the trans colours, in their trademark fursuit, telling the crowd and people watching online to vote for democratic primary candidate Bernie Sanders.

SonicFox (who previously stated “I’m gay, black, a furry — pretty much everything a Republican hates” at The Game Awards 2018) took home the $40,000 first place prize, as well as the massive hammer-shaped trophy.

It’s safe to say they are one of the most exciting names in the fighting games community right now.

The event also featured several content reveals and announcements during the lead up to the Grand Finals match, including:

A new interview with Spawn’s creator has let a few details slip about the character’s design in Mortal Kombat 11.

“You know yeah, his cape is alive, you can take advantage of that, you’ve seen it do all sorts of things in the comic books,” creator Todd McFarlane explained.

“He has his weapons and all of his powers, there is a lot of opportunity with the character. They did a good job of making sure that if you like the mystic part of Spawn, you can play him like that, if you like the weapons that he uses, you can play him like that, if you like fisticuffs, you can play him like that. You can do each of those things or all the above. They did a really good job of giving options.”

We’ll have more information about Spawn for you soon.