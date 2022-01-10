Mosaic from southern Turkiye with a slave thanking God for his freedom.

In southern Turkiye, a mosaic with a slave thanking God for his freedom was discovered.

According to the head of a local archeology museum in a southern Turkish province, the mosaic is part of a former Christian church’s site.

Archaeologists excavating a sixth-century church in southern Turkiye discovered a mosaic created by a former slave who expressed gratitude to God after being set free.

Archeologists are still working in the Arsuz district of Hatay province, where Mehmet Keles discovered the church, once known as the Church of the Holy Apostles, as well as mosaics with animal figures, stone tombs, and bone remains in 2007 while trying to plant an orange sapling in his garden.

Archaeologists recently discovered mosaics in the area, including a peacock figure and an inscription in which a slave thanked God after being set free.

Hatay is known for its history, nature, and culture, and the Arsuz district has played an important role as a port city since ancient times, according to Ayse Ersoy, director of the Hatay Archeology Museum.

The church and mosaics discovered in the area, according to Ersoy, are important for understanding what the city was like in the sixth and 12th centuries.

“Here, archaeologists discovered a three-naved basilica church.

The church’s floor is covered in mosaics,” she explained.

“An inscription was discovered, and it was clear that this church was known as the Church of the Three Apostles,” says the researcher.

She said researchers discovered “a mosaic made by a slave to thank God after his emancipation” during this year’s excavations.

“On the mosaic, there are peacocks and an inscription.

She went on to say, “And that shows heaven.”

This location will become an open-air museum.

Ersoy stated that they intend to open the church by building a roof over it, citing the fact that many local and foreign tourists flock to the city for seaside tourism.

“As an open-air museum, this location will be open to the public.”

“Our local and international visitors will be treated to a complete package of history, sand, and sea,” she added.

Ersoy said excavations in the area will continue despite the possibility of a large settlement in the area where the church is located.