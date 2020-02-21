Mosaic posts loss on charges as well as low volumes and…

Feb 19 – Fertilizer producer Mosaic Co reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-earlier profit, as it took more than $1 billion in charges and as phosphate margins were squeezed by lower volumes as well as prices.

Net loss attributable to Mosaic was $921 million, or $2.43 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $112.3 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the loss was 29 cents per share.

The company, which mines and processes phosphate and potash minerals into crop nutrients, said net sales fell 17.6% to $2.08 billion. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)