Moscow ready to restore relations with EU: FM

MOSCOW, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Moscow is willing to normalize relations with the European Union (EU), but is also prepared for all possible scenarios, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday.

“We must be prepared for any kind of outcome,” Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto in St. Petersburg, commenting on the future of Russia’s relations with the bloc.

“The choice is up to the EU. If they decide that relations need to be restored and reverse actions that were aimed at breaking ties, then we will be ready for this too,” the minister said.

Lavrov stressed that Moscow is ready to discuss matters that meet national interests such as climate change, but pointed out that the framework for Russia-EU relations was “deliberately destroyed” by Brussels.

At the same time, Lavrov explained that Russia does not intend to cut ties with Europe as a whole, adding that the country is still interested in developing mutually beneficial relations. Enditem