Moscow regards Bulgaria’s expulsion of Russian diplomats as “unfriendly and provocative” step

MOSCOW, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Bulgaria’s expulsion of a diplomat from the Russian Embassy and an employee from Russia’s Trade Mission is an “openly unfriendly and provocative” step, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

“On Jan. 24, the Bulgarian authorities decided to expel a diplomat from the Russian Embassy in Bulgaria and an employee from Russia’s Trade Mission in that country without presenting any reasonable evidence to justify their decision,” the Russian ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said Bulgaria’s move was “openly unfriendly and provocative, and also at odds with constructive relations between Russia and Bulgaria and the traditional mutually respectful bilateral ties.”

“We reserve the right to take retaliatory steps,” the ministry added.

On Friday, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said that it would expel two Russian diplomats on suspicion of spying.