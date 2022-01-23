Moscow rejects the United Kingdom’s claim that the Kremlin is plotting to install pro-Russian leadership in Ukraine.

Moscow rejects claims made by the United Kingdom that the Kremlin is planning to install pro-Russian leaders in Ukraine.

According to local media, the Russian Foreign Ministry has demanded that the UK’stop provocations.’

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Russia slammed the UK’s claim that the Kremlin is planning to install pro-Russian leaders in Ukraine early Sunday.

In a statement to the TASS news agency, the Russian Foreign Ministry urged the United Kingdom to “stop provocations.”

“The British Foreign Office’s disinformation is yet more proof that the NATO countries, led by the Anglo-Saxons, are escalating tensions around Ukraine,” it said.

“We call on the British Foreign Office to stop being provocative, to stop spreading nonsense, and to focus on studying the history of the Tatar-Mongol yoke,” the statement continued.

Russia wants to install a “pro-Russian leader in Kyiv as it considers whether to invade and occupy Ukraine,” the UK said late Saturday.

Former Ukrainian parliamentarian Yevhen Murayev is being considered as a possible candidate, according to the report.

“Serhiy Arbuzov, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine from 2012 to 2014, and acting Prime Minister in 2014, Andriy Kluyev, First Deputy Prime Minister from 2010 to 2012 and Chief of Staff to former Ukrainian President Yanukovich, Vladimir Sivkovich, former Deputy Head of the Ukrainian National Security and Defence Council (RNBO), and Mykola Azarov, Prime Minister of Ukraine from 2012 to 2014,” according to a British government statement.