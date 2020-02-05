Moses reunited with Conte after joining Inter on loan…

Jan 23 – Inter Milan have signed Victor Moses on loan from Chelsea with an option to make the move permanent, the Serie A side said on Thursday of a deal that reunited the Nigeria winger with his former boss Antonio Conte.

The 29-year-old played for Conte when the Italian was Chelsea manager between 2016-18 and won the Premier League in 2016-17 and FA Cup a season later.

“Having the opportunity to work with the coach again is something I´m really happy about,” Moses told the Inter website (www.inter.it).

“I´ve spoken to him and he´s already explained the club´s project to me. I want to be part of it, I´m happy to be here,” he added.

Chelsea also wished Moses luck for the rest of the season with a message on Twitter.

Moses, who had returned to Chelsea at the end of a loan spell at Turkish side Fenerbahce, will be the eighth Nigerian to play for Inter in the club’s history.

Inter are currently second in Serie A, four points behind a Juventus side whose head coach is former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.

Moses joins a cast of players who have left the Premier League for the Serie A club, with Manchester United’s former England international Ashley Young signing a six-month contract on Friday.

Young’s former Old Trafford team mates Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez are also at Inter. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)