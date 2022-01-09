Mossad is suspected of bombing German and Swiss companies during the ‘collaboration’ on Pakistan nukes in the 1980s, according to a Swiss newspaper.

A Swiss historian is quoted in a Swiss daily as leading speculation on Pakistan’s covert nuclear program.

A Swiss historian told a Swiss daily that Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad, was likely behind bombings and phone threats on German and Swiss companies linked to a covert Pakistani nuclear program, without citing proof.

The claims were made in a report published in the Neue Zurcher Zeitung (NZZ), a Swiss German-language daily, which claimed that in the 1980s, Pakistan collaborated with Iran to produce nuclear weapons materials.

According to Adrian Hanni, a historian and intelligence service expert, the Mossad’s involvement in the bombings was “likely,” but there was no “smoking gun” to prove it.

In 1981, the US administration of then-President Jimmy Carter issued a diplomatic warning to Swiss and German companies accused of providing technical assistance to Pakistan’s nuclear program.

Three facilities linked to European companies were bombed only a few months after the US warning.

On February 1, an explosion occurred in the home of a Cora Engineering employee in the Swiss town of Chur.

On May 18, 1981, a blast occurred at a Walischmiller company factory in Markdorf, Germany, and another occurred on November 18, 1981, at the Heinz Mebus engineering office.

The report stated that the date was June 6th, 1981.

In Zurich, Switzerland, Mebus met with Pakistani engineer Abdul Kadir Han, who is known as the project’s owner.

Threatening phone messages were sent to other businesses, according to the report.

The suspicion that the Mossad was behind the attacks and threats arose quickly, according to the daily.

“For Israel, the prospect that Pakistan could become an Islamic state with an atomic bomb for the first time posed an existential threat.”

The Organization for the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons in South Asia, a previously unknown entity that claimed responsibility for the explosions, was “never heard from” again after the incident, according to the NZZ.