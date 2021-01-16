Most Brazilian cities armed with syringes needed for COVID-19 vaccination: mayors

BRASILIA, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — Most of Brazil’s 5,570 municipalities have enough syringes to begin vaccinating residents against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the National Front of Mayors (known by its Portuguese acronym FNP) announced Thursday.

After meeting in Brasilia with Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, FNP President Jonas Donizette said the immunization campaign can begin as soon as the federal government distributes the vaccines authorized by Brazil’s Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa).

“All the cities that were represented (during the meeting) said they are prepared to carry out the vaccination,” Donizette said.

According to the president of the FNP, the federal government requested some 30 million syringes and needles from suppliers mainly to ensure stocks and supply cities lacking the equipment.

“Any municipality (that) does not have them, will receive them before next Wednesday,” said Donizette.

Brazil’s Health Ministry aims to roll out a national vaccination campaign on Jan. 20. However, the confirmation of the date depends on Anvisa’s approval of local government requests for the emergency use of vaccines. Enditem