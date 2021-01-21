Most Indonesia’s territories enter peak of rainy season

JAKARTA, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) — Most of Indonesia’s territories have entered the peak of the rainy season, the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency said on Wednesday.

“Currently, 94 percent of the 342 zones in Indonesia have entered the peak of extreme weather,” the agency’s head Dwikorita Karnawati said.

Areas that have entered the peak of the rainy season are mainly those in Java, Bali, South Sulawesi, and Nusa Tenggara.

The agency estimated that the peak will occur from January to February.

Karnawati said that the extreme weather in Indonesia happens due to the strengthening of the Asian monsoon which could be accompanied by cross-equatorial wind flows in the Karimata Strait.

The extreme weather, Karnawati continued, also occurred due to the tropical equatorial atmosphere waves including Madden-Julian Oscillation waves, Rossby waves, and cyclonic circulation in southern Indonesia and northern Australia.

“Extreme weather can cause hydrometeorological disasters such as floods, flash floods, landslides, high waves that can endanger shipping, and aviation (activities),” added Karnawati.

The agency also predicted four to six meters high waves in the Natuna waters, Riau Islands province.

There is also the potential for the formation of Cumulonimbus clouds that could endanger aviation activities. Enditem