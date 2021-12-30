Most public celebrations are canceled on New Year’s Eve due to rising Covid cases and restrictions.

Most public New Year’s Eve celebrations in the UK have been cancelled due to an increase in Covid-19 cases and new lockdown measures.

As the city became the epicenter of the Omicron variant, the city’s fireworks display was canceled for the second year in a row, with a smaller event in Trafalgar Square also canceled just before Christmas.

Instead, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has urged people to tune in to the BBC for a broadcast spectacular that will highlight the year’s most significant events.

Nightclubs will be open across England, the only UK country without lockdown rules, for those who want to celebrate New Year’s Eve in person.

“I’m proud we will still have an incredible broadcast spectacular to watch on our screens, which will showcase our great city to the rest of the world,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said.

Manchester’s New Year’s Eve celebrations have also been canceled due to the cancellation of the fireworks display just before Christmas.

On New Year’s Eve, however, the Winter Gardens at Piccadilly Gardens will be open until 5 p.m., with food, drink, and ice skating.

Newcastle will put on a light show to welcome the New Year, similar to London’s celebrations last year, which has been deemed safe to go ahead because the lights will be visible throughout the city.

Edinburgh’s famous Hogmanay celebrations have been called off, which means there will be no street party, fireworks, or Loony Dook on New Year’s Day.

However, the celebrations will take place just a short drive north in Stirling, which recently applied to be named the City of Culture for 2025.

The sky above the Wallace Monument will be illuminated by fireworks, which can be seen in person or on BBC Scotland’s annual Hogmanay programming.

In Wales, all nightclubs have been shut down, and pubs and restaurants can only hold groups of six people.

Private parties can be held at home, but they should not exceed 30 people.

