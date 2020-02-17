Mother, 28, whose sick son was treated by Sussex doctor with coronavirus fears he and she have it 

The grandfather of an eight-month-old haemophiliac feared to have contracted coronavirus after a hospital visit today described their worry as they wait for the NHS to call with the baby’s test results.

Baby James Adlam, who also has a pre-existing lung condition, was taken to Worthing A&E by his mother after cutting his knee only to be treated by a doctor who has the deadly virus – also known as Covid-19.

His terrified mother Stephanie has now self-isolated James and his four-year-old sister at their flat in the West Sussex town – after James came down with flu-like symptoms with his coronovirus test results due back imminently.

James’ grandfather Timothy Wood was at their home this morning using pre-paid cars to top up his daughter-in-law’s gas and electric meters on the wall outside.

He said the whole family was ‘incredibly worried’ as they waited a phone call with test results on James and told MailOnline: ‘I feel like I’ve been struck by lightning’.

Explaining what happened he said: ‘James had a bleed in the knee and as he has haemophilia he went to Worthing Hospital on February 2.

‘We have been told he was treated by a male doctor who has now been confirmed as having the virus.’

James was admitted to hospital for observation but since he returned home his mother has revealed he has run a high temperature, had a cold and bad cough and extreme fatigue.

His mother has admitted she is terrified James could die and they feel abandoned by hospital authorities.

Both she and James are wearing masks unable to leave the small flat they share with James four-year-old sister Lexi.

Mr Wood, a 74 year old retired garage service manager, said:’I am keeping in touch via phone as I can’t enter the flat. The little lad has a cough and obviously we are all desperately worried.

‘He appears to be reasonably well today but it’s terrifying waiting for the results. It’s been a huge shock and something we never expected to happen.

‘I feel like I’ve been struck by lightning. All I can do is help by feeding their meters outside so they have their heat and facilities still working.

‘It’s awful for my daughter in law and son Nick. They are living a nightmare.

Stephanie Adlam says she is ‘terrified’ for her baby, James, after a doctor with the virus treated her infant for an injured leg.

The 28-year-old mother-of-two is now in a state of panic as she awaits test results on her boy.

She told The Sun that he developed symptoms in Worthing, West Sussex, adding: ‘I have to live every moment wondering if he might die.’

Ms Adlam was horrified when medics told her that her son had ‘direct, significant contact’ with the infected doctor.

The youngster’s severe symptoms include a high temperature, coughing fits, runny nose and extreme fatigue.

Test results are due tomorrow, when she will discover whether he has a virus that has so far killed 1,710 worldwide.

The mother and her child are holed up in their Worthing flat and are both using masks.

She accused Worthing Hospital staff of abandoning her since they identified the risk and told her to ring 111 if their conditions worsen.

‘The first thing going through my head is that this thing is going to kill me, my son, my ex-partner and daughter,’ she said.

Ms Adlam also slammed senior officials at the hospital for not confirming that the A&E worker had tested positive sooner.

James, who also has haemophilia, was admitted on February 2 for an internal bleed after he knocked it playing.

During his seven-day stay he came into contact with the GP who was later found to have coronavirus.

Ms Adlam said that one minute they were getting the leg checked and the next they were potential victims of a virus that is killing people worldwide. It was Public Health England who called her at home to inform her she was at risk.

Paramedics in hazmat suits descended on her home within minutes, taking them in an ambulance for testing.

Now James and his five-year-old sister, Fran, must have their temperatures checked every two hours.

Their father, who is Ms Adlam’s former partner, Nick, said the family is in a living hell and totally petrified as nothing seems to ease the symptoms.

They are so cut-off from the outside world that they only open the door to take food deliveries.

The GP in question is from Brighton and had holidayed with ‘super-spreader’ Stephen Walsh.

Father-of-two Mr Walsh caught coronavirus in Singapore then unwittingly passed it onto 11 people – including a group of doctors – while skiing in France.

The doctor’s identity is being kept secret. Ms Adlam has urged the government and health bosses to act with more immediacy and get on top of the crisis.

A total of 2,521 people in Britain have been tested for coronavirus, with nine cases confirmed.