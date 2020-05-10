Mother, 29, appears in court accused of murdering churchwarden in Co-op supermarket knife attac

A mother appeared in court on Thursday accused of killing a churchwarden and trying to kill three other shoppers in a knife attack at a Co-op supermarket in Rhondda.

Zara Radcliffe, 29, was charged with the murder of John Rees, 88, whose wife was waiting in their car outside for him to return with their shopping.

She is also accused of attempted murder of nurse Lisa Way, 53, shopper Andrew Price, 58, and fellow nurse Gaynor Saurin, 65, at the Co-operative store.

Radcliffe, of Porth, Rhondda, was charged with the stabbing attacks at the store three miles away from her home in Penygraig, Rhondda.

Dark-haired Radcliffe appeared wearing a grey sweatshirt and trousers. She spoke quietly to confirm her name and address.

Cardiff magistrates court heard she was unable to make a bail application so she was remanded in custody and the case was adjourned.

Radcliffe will appear at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday May 11.

Radcliffe is mother to a young son and had recently been released from treatment at a psychiatric unit.

A romantic relationship with a man had ended last weekend – and family say Radcliffe had made a complaint to police about it.

She complained that police ‘weren’t taking her seriously’ about an alleged assault against her.

Church warden Mr Rees was described as ‘the very definition of a good man, extremely respected and liked in the community’ by his family.

His wife Eunice, 87, was left in their car for 15 minutes until police found her. She has dementia and keeps asking: ‘Where’s John?’

Flowers were today put at All Saints church in nearby Trealaw where John was warden and wife Eunice was a member of the conregation.

Rev Peter Gale said: ‘He was a very dedicated and devoted man. That’s the sort of person John was.’

John would ring the chapel bell each Thursday in respect to NHS workers – and plans were made for it to be rung at 8pm on Thursday night in his memory.

Mr Rees, of nearby Trealaw, Tonypandy, died after being stabbed in the throat in the aisles on Tuesday afternoon.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark O’Shea of South Wales Police’s Major Crime Investigations Team said: ‘This is a very tragic incident and we are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the matter.

‘Our sympathies are with Mr Rees’ family at this very distressing time for them and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

‘This incident has understandably caused a lot of shock in the local community and I want to reassure residents that a full investigation is underway.’