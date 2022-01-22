Mother, 40, is swept away after leaping into a frozen river in Russia, while her children scream in terror.

As her children scream in terror, a mother, 40, is swept away after leaping into a frozen river in Russia.

This is the terrifying moment a mother of two was swept away after leaping into a frozen river in Russia, while her children looked on in horror.

On Wednesday, a 40-year-old woman in Vyra, near St Petersburg, dove into the icy Oredezh River to commemorate the Orthodox Epiphany.

However, she was quickly dragged beneath the ice and carried away by the swift current.

Her terrified children screamed “mama mama” as a man, thought to be her husband, dove in to locate her.

When his attempt failed, rescue divers began looking for the woman, who has not been identified but is thought to be a lawyer, according to MailOnline.

Thousands of people jumped into the freezing water this month to commemorate the Orthodox Epiphany.

They all believe that the freezing water has medicinal properties.

The woman is seen standing on the ice next to the hole before jumping in, dressed only in a black one-piece swimsuit.

Before a man dives in to try to locate her, she vanishes from view.

The woman has yet to be found, despite the best efforts of rescue divers.

The group was chastised by Alexander Zuyev, the head of the area’s emergency rescue service, for cutting the ice hole where strong currents exist.

“The woman went for a swim in an unsuitable ice hole where there were no rescuers or adequate lighting,” he said.

“It’s one of the most dangerous rivers in the Leningrad region, and people drown in it every year, even in the summer,” says the author.