Mother divides the internet with her teenage son’s lunchbox

An Australian mother has divided the internet after sharing a photo of her teenage son’s school lunchbox, which contained two sandwiches, two bananas, a punnet of tomatoes and grapes, two muesli bars and three cheese-related snacks.

The woman, who is based in Victoria, said the 17-year-old boy eats the sizeable portions on the bus to and from school, during recess and lunch and after school while doing his homework.

‘The contents of a growing boy’s snack and lunch bag for school. If I could fit more in I would as he never stops eating,’ she captioned the image.

She had purchased everything from Aldi except the two fruit and nut muesli bars.

While the food was predominately made up of fruits and vegetables, there were plenty of parents on social media prepared to criticise the amount of plastic she used and the ‘monstrous’ serving.

‘Healthy choices but that’s still a lot of food. Bet that kid never stops moving,’ one woman said.

‘Wow he eats more than me over two days,’ another lady said.

A third added: ‘This is way too much’.

Despite the criticism there were plenty of people who said their son’s eat a similar amount of food, and needed it to keep up with their busy and sport-filled lifestyles.

Is this too much for school lunches?

Is this too much for school lunches?

Now share your opinion

‘What an awesome mum you are. That looks like a fantastic assortment of food for your growing boy and all healthy. You’re doing an amazing job,’ one said.

‘Looks delicious… on the other hand when my boy starts eating that much he will be up for sale,’ said another.

According to nutritionist Lyndi Cohen, the most important thing when it comes to school lunches is to avoid over-complicating things.

‘While ideally we would mix up our children’s lunches every day, if you know that your children eat cherry tomatoes, grapes, Babybel cheese and eggs, then give them those things,’ she told FEMAIL.

‘A child is unlikely to try something for the first time when it arrives in a lunchbox.’

Ms Cohen recommends packing a balanced mix of slow-release carbohydrates, healthy fats and protein.

‘It’s so important to have a slow-releasing carb like a wholemeal wrap of grainy bread,’ she said.

‘The combo of the carbs, fat and protein will give kids enough energy to actually function.’

One of Ms Cohen’s tricks is to mix up your vegetables with a pasta salad in order to increase the chance that your kids will eat them.

‘Putting things in separate zip lock bags is fussy, and hugely increases the chance that they come home uneaten,’ she said.