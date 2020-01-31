Mother goes blind after car crash and loses both parents before her 14-year-old son’s body is found

The tragic past of a mother whose son drowned after he went swimming with friends has been revealed.

Vinnie Beecroft went missing while swimming with friends at Second Beach in Dunedin, on New Zealand’s South Island on Thursday.

A large-scale search involving a helicopter, police, surf lifesaving crews and a drone was conducted before his body was found off the coast on Sunday.

It is the latest tragedy to his his mother Michaela Beecroft who is legally blind after a traumatic brain injury left her without sight in 2014.

Ms Beecroft also lost her parent when she was young and lost touch with her brother.

In a GiveALittle page Ms Beecroft’s cousin Kathy Peters describes how she suffered critical injuries as a result of a car accident when her car veered off the road.

Doctors suggested Ms Beecroft’s life support be turned off but her family supported her and persuaded doctors to put the decision on hold.

After two months in intensive care and four months in hospital, she survived.

‘Michaela, who once was fiercely independent, is unable to go out alone, needs someone with her to shop, exercise and generally take care of herself and the household,’ Ms Peters wrote.

She had previously lost both her parents in tragic circumstances, losing her mother Karen Beecroft at age 39.

Just three years later Ms Beecroft lost her father Dave, aged 43, to a brain haemorrhage he suffered while diving in the upper South Island.

Ms Beecroft was forced to make the heart-breaking decision to turn of her father’s life support and donate his organs when she was just 15.

As a result of losing both parents, Ms Beecroft and her brother were separated, living in different households, and eventually lost contact.

‘They floundered in their grief and went through life very much alone, struggling to make sense of their loss,’ Ms Peters wrote.

But when Ms Beecroft was in her early 20s she gave birth to Vinnie and ‘found hope and joy again’.

‘Her dedication as a mother and her struggles to provide for Vinnie were huge, but her strength, guts and determination gave her that fighting spirit that we all knew she needed to survive after the car accident,’ Ms Peters said.

Vinnie was believed to be playing with friends near ocean cliffs when he jumped into the water and hit his head on the way down.

An extensive search resulted in the tragic news he had died as his body was found in the ocean three days later.

Ms Peters told Stuff the 14-year-old boy would be remembered for his kindness and old soul.

‘He was a boy who was an old soul … he was a boy that completely batted for the underdog and a boy who had a kindness,’ she said.