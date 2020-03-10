Mother is allegedly strangled and then raped by man, 54, before making a brave escape

A Sunshine Coast mother was allegedly strangled until she became unconscious, raped, assaulted and later robbed on a beach by a man she knew.

Police say the 54-year-old man held the woman against her will at her home in Caloundra, Queensland on Friday and inflicted significant injuries over a prolonged period before she could escape and report what happened.

On Monday, she was walking with her young son along Queen Street at Kings Beach when she realised the same man was following them.

Armed with a knife, the man allegedly assaulted the woman again and stole her handbag.

The woman and her son were not injured but sought help at a nearby business.

The man has been charged with two counts each of rape, assault occasioning bodily harm and strangulation.

He is also accused of four breaches of a domestic violence protection order, deprivation of liberty, threatening violence and stealing.

He has been denied bail ahead of his appearance in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14