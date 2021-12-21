Mother of a 38-year-old woman with terminal lung cancer has her dream wedding and advises people to seek medical help if they are feeling unwell.

Mother of a 38-year-old woman with terminal lung cancer has her dream wedding and urges people to see a doctor if they are feeling unwell.

After a proposal on the floor of the hospital where she was diagnosed with terminal cancer, Hayley Adams married the love of her life a few days later.

She advises people to trust their instincts and go to the doctor if they become ill.

When Hayley Adams received the devastating news that she had terminal lung cancer despite never having smoked a cigarette, the first thing she did when she returned home was to put up her Christmas tree.

The 38-year-old’s favorite time of year is Christmas, and she knows it will be her last because doctors have discovered her cancer has spread to both lungs, her neck, bones, and brain, and it is incurable.

Hayley, who has dedicated her life to caring for her autistic son Jack, 17, says her ultimate goal is to live long enough to see him turn 18 in March.

“I’m desperate to be there for him on his special day when he transforms into a man,” she says.

One of her other great wishes, to have a dream wedding, was already realized when her boyfriend Steve Manen proposed to her in the hospital on the day of her diagnosis, bringing forward his secret plans for a grand proposal in New York for her 40th birthday next year.

After friends, family, and complete strangers rallied to help plan the dream wedding in record time, the couple tied the knot only days later.

Hayley says the stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis has left her “absolutely devastated and heartbroken,” and she realizes she doesn’t have much time.

“I have the best family and friends, but I’ll have to leave them all,” she says.

“It hurts my heart and takes my breath away just thinking about the fact that I won’t be here to see my beautiful son and stepson grow up.

“I’m hoping to make it to Christmas Day and then my 39th birthday on December 30th.”

My ultimate goal, however, is to celebrate Jack’s 18th birthday on March 1st.

He is my entire world, and I want to be there for him.”

Hayley, who lives in Tottenham, north London, discovered she had a lung problem in 2006 while planning a wedding.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Mother with terminal lung cancer aged 38 has dream wedding and urges people to see a doctor if they feel ill