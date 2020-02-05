Mother-of-four reveals how she turned her back on a ‘Christian upbringing’ to pursue porn

A mother-of-four who always ‘loved sex’ and wanted ‘to be sexy’ turned her back on her innocent Christian upbringing to star in porn videos on adult websites.

Melody Radford, who is based on the Gold Coast, Queensland, is very open about her choice of career, making it known that she is glad she left her religious childhood behind.

‘I was raised to have kids, get married and grew up a Christian girl. I hate religion! I didn’t want kids! I don’t want to settle down ever,’ she wrote in an Instagram post to her 39,000 fans.

‘From the time I was a young girl I wanted to be sexy and I loved sex. There is nothing wrong with that, it’s healthy.’

In a recent YouTube video Melody addressed how she ‘turned her life around’ by entering the sex industry on her own terms.

‘I’ve always wanted to be someone who used their looks and sexuality to do something with their life,’ she began.

After giving birth to her four children Melody decided to shift her baby weight and get her breasts enhanced, all in the name of confidence.

Some of the men from her hometown in Coffs Harbour began showing her attention, along with complete strangers on the street, and the young parent began to wonder if she could ‘make money from this’.

So she started selling $10 videos to men she knew, some that were ‘solo’ – or just involved her on camera – and others that saw her and her boyfriend partake.

‘I then realised you could earn money from uploading videos to websites like X Videos and Pornhub, as well as supplying footage on Instagram and Snapchat,’ she said.

One of the main ‘pros’ to being in the sex industry was how ‘easily’ Melody could make money once she had built up a name for herself.

People started to recognise her as she walked down the street, giving her a feeling of power and ‘sexiness’ she couldn’t get from being a ‘normal person’.

‘Sex is your job so who is ever going to complain about that?’ She continued.

There are multiple ways to earn an income in porn, even down to selling the sex toys you use and the clothes you wear in videos.

But her choice of professional life does come with its setbacks, namely that men are constantly trying to make ‘moves’ on her now that she is ‘famous’.

Melody made the decision to get a mini tummy tuck, a breast enlargement and lip fillers – on top of her expensive tattoos – to ‘look good’ while she was performing.

The cost of this kind of maintenance, coupled with purchasing sex toys, bras and underwear, make for a huge outlay when you first get started.

It has taken Melody more than five years to build up a reputable profile because there are so many women wanting to enter the same industry.