Mother-of-three, 32, sheds 154lbs in 18 months by ditching her four McDonalds a day habit

A former fast food addict who scoffed four McDonald’s meals a day lost 154lbs in 18 months by ditching junk food for healthy burrito bowls.

Mother-of-three Kelsey Bonas, 32, from Hamilton, Ontario, spent more than a decade trying yo-yo diets and at her heaviest tipped the scales at 300lbs while eating more than 4,000 calories a day.

After marrying her husband Wesley, from Wrelton, North Yorkshire, and having three children, Kelsey ballooned to a size 28 – finding herself unable to even pass a McDonald’s without stopping at the drive thru.

But she has now shrunk down to a healthy size six and weighs 132lbs.

She would often visit McDonald’s or similar outlets two or three times a day and generally ate two of the fast food giant’s breakfast sandwiches in the morning and another two burgers for lunch – with nugget meals as a snack.

Kelsey’s lifestyle meant she struggled to keep up with her energetic kids, Brooke, 12, Carson, 11, and Scarlet, five and joined a waiting list for gastric bypass surgery in 2017.

Though she had already been waiting nine months for the surgery, her ‘reality moment’ came in May 2018, when she needed an extender belt on a flight and her kids couldn’t hide their embarrassment.

After the bypass she battled with her mind and body, but Kelsey insists she has ‘no regrets’.

At a svelte 132lbs, she is now able to enjoy her ‘amazing’ life – though body dysmorphia means she is still drawn to the plus-size section in shops.

She said: ‘[The gastric bypass] was the scariest and hardest decision I’ve ever had to make. I’m now able to enjoy life. It’s amazing.

‘It’s hard and definitely not the magic pill people make it out to be, but I have no regrets.

‘[The weight loss] was a bit scary and surreal. Your body goes really quickly, then your brain has to catch up.

‘It doesn’t change what’s going on inside your head – it just changes your stomach size.

‘Body dysmorphia is super real when it comes to people who have this surgery.’

Kelsey had been a serial dieter for years when her doctor suggested she needed to lose weight.

She had dedicated a decade to parenting and before she realised, she was at her heaviest. Soon she noticed her weight was impacting quality time with her kids, who were all under 10 at the time, and vowed to take urgent action.

Kelsey said: ‘I’d pretty much tried everything you can think of when it comes to fad diets.

‘I have, in the past, suffered with food addiction, which is one of those things you can’t escape.

‘It’s everywhere – you have to eat.

‘At one point I couldn’t drive past a McDonald’s without the urge to stop and get something.

‘My doctor came to me at one of my appointments and said ‘you’re not living a full life’.

‘You’re living – but are you happy? Are you able to do things with your children that you want to?’

‘Unfortunately my answer was no. I couldn’t run, I couldn’t play. I wasn’t being the best version of myself.

‘She suggested I do something more permanent to help me with that additional will-power.

‘That’s how I decided I needed more control in my life.’

Kelsey was a month away from weight loss surgery in May 2018 when she took a holiday to visit Wesley’s family in the UK.

Her final light-bulb moment came as she tried to buckle up and couldn’t get her seat belt to fasten.

She was forced to ask for an extender belt while her ‘mortified’ children struggled to hide their embarrassment.

Exactly a year later, she returned, this time with a trim 10st figure, and she was able to go backpacking with the rest of the group.

Kelsey said: ‘Going on an aeroplane was an example of one of those lows when I thought ‘I need to do something about this’.

‘I need to take charge in my life because if I keep going this way, I’m not going to be around to enjoy it’.

‘I had to get a seat belt extender and I could tell my kids, although they didn’t say anything, were mortified I had to ask for one. That was one of those reality moments.

‘Especially nowadays, with stretchy pants, you don’t particularly notice the weight gain.

‘When you’re fortunate to have a husband and people around you that are always kind and make you feel beautiful, you don’t realise how big you are becoming.

‘You just settle into life and don’t realise. I think being comfortable is what happened. I had the kids, I was married, I was comfortable.

‘I settled into that role of putting everyone before myself. That’s typical of mums in general.

‘We went back to the UK in May 2019 to visit family. The second time we actually were able to backpack with the kids and I actually had energy to keep up.’

On her return from the trip, Kelsey went into hospital for the surgery that would change her life forever.

Although she had been supported for nine months beforehand by a medical team, nothing could prepare her for the harsh reality of recovery.

Kelsey said: ‘It was a total shock. You go from eating whatever you want when you want, to having the surgery and having to teach yourself all over again how to eat.

‘It is extremely hard. It isn’t a process that happens overnight. You don’t just wake up one day and have surgery. You’re in a programme for about a year first.

‘You have to see a dietitian to see if you’re willing to make those lifestyle changes, because if you can’t make the changes, it’ll all be for nothing.

‘It’s a very invasive surgery, but it’s the best choice I’ve ever made in my entire life.

‘When you first have it you’re on a strict, liquid-only diet. You really are, essentially, starving. You’re unable to eat at all, period. It is a total shock to your system.

‘But I found the first week wasn’t as hard as week two, three, or four, when you reintroduce things.

‘You’re in shock at first, but once your body starts to come down from that, you feel like your brain doesn’t match up. Your brain still wants to eat normally but your body can’t. It rejects it.

‘The cravings are the hardest – 100 per cent. Even now, a year and a half out, I’m constantly dealing with the struggle of the voices inside my head saying ‘just have a pop – you’ll feel great’.

‘The surgery doesn’t fix you. It’s a tool. It’s a tool that helps control your relapses. You don’t just wake up and you’re slim. You have to make those right choices.’

Within weeks of the surgery, Kelsey dropped 2st and noticed the fat ‘melting’ away.

Around six months later, she was able to fit into a size 18 – dropping an incredible five dress sizes and no longer needing plus-size clothes.

Although she could easily pick out any clothes she liked, Kelsey still looked in the mirror and saw her larger self – her weight loss had triggered body dysmorphia.

Kelsey said: ‘The weight started melting off within weeks. Although I very quickly got down to a size 14 pants [UK size 18] from a size 28 [UK 32], my brain still saw my body as a size 28.

‘For a long time when I would look in the mirror, or while I shopped, I still saw and felt like the 300lb (21st 6lbs) woman I used to be. It took a lot of work to recognise and accept that I have a changed in size.

‘It’s hard to believe – especially when you’ve spent the majority of your adult life at 300lbs.

To be able to walk into a store and just buy anything – it’s surreal. Shocking actually.

‘I still to this day, at a size two [UK size 6], typically go into the store’s plus size section. Then I’ll get a size large, and I have to work my way down because I can’t believe I’m a small now.’

As Kelsey celebrated a year since her surgery, she finally hit a size 6, but was left with saggy skin.

In October 2019, she opted to go under the knife once more for a tummy tuck and breast lift to help remove it.

Now, Kelsey is healthier than ever and claims her kids are ‘proud’ and ‘happy’ because they can play with her more.

Kelsey said: ‘I think because of the beauty standards that are ingrained into our heads from a very young age losing all the weight and not having your skin bounce back is extremely difficult.

‘It wasn’t until I started to get rashes under my skin that I decided I wanted to do this for me and that is when I chose to move forward.

‘I’ve been very fortunate that my husband has always made me feel beautiful. I’ve always felt beautiful no matter what size I’m at.

‘My kids are where I see the big difference. They are proud. They are happy because I can do so much more.’