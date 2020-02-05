Mother of three stabbed to death in front of her kids in shocking case of domestic violence

A woman murdered in the driveway of her own home had tried to protect children in her care from a man accused of stabbing her to death.

Daily Mail Australia is forbidden from identifying the name of the woman, her alleged killer or how she knew the children she died protecting after a Melbourne magistrate imposed a gag order to protect the identity of the children.

The alleged murder, which happened in Seaford – in Melbourne’s south-east, just before 5pm on Tuesday, comes hot on the heels of another alleged murder of yoga instructor Maud Steenbeek in Heidelberg West last week.

Xochil O’Neill, 28, remains in hospital under police guard in a serious condition after he allegedly killed Ms Steenbeek, 61.

But while Daily Mail Australia is unable to tell readers about who the doting mother was, it can reveal she was a much adored member of her community.

‘She was just amazing,’ a friend said. ‘It’s just awful. It’s just wrong that her kids are not going to see her anymore. ‘

The court-sanctioned anonymous mother was a familiar sight on her quiet street in the suburb along Port Phillip Bay – about 36kms from Melbourne.

‘She was always riding around on her bike,’ a neighbour told Daily Mail Australia. ‘And this is the saddest part – she didn’t have a car so she never drove – but I’d always see her cruising up the street and she’d have her kids on her bike too. And that’s just not going to be there anymore.’

A source has told Daily Mail Australia the alleged killer isolated the children trapped in the home from his alleged victim before turning on her.

‘He wouldn’t allow them to leave the room. He wouldn’t allow the children to leave,’ the source said. ‘She’s intervened and then he’s attacked her.’

Witnesses have claimed the woman was seen and heard running for her life from the home before collapsing in a driveway in front of three children.

‘She was with her dog. Barely breathing by that stage,’ the source said.

Paramedics arrived shortly after by that woman could not be revived.

Neighbours remembered the woman for her friendly nature and love of her children and dog.

‘One time she found my dog and held onto it for me until I realised it was missing and then I went over there and thanked her … It’s just horrible. I can’t even believe it.’ a neighbour said.

Daily Mail Australia has been told fears of domestic violence within the public housing home had been well discussed among those that knew the stay-at-home mum.

A prosecutor acting on behalf of Victorian director of the Office of Public Prosecutions, Kerri Judd, QC, had attempted to suppress any information on the alleged murder being reported at all, including the fact it was a matter of alleged domestic violence.

The matter was hotly contested by Daily Mail Australia and lawyers acting on behalf of The Age and Channel 9.

Magistrate Sarah Leighfield denied the request to omit the matter was related to domestic violence, but agreed to protect the names of the killer and his victim to spare the children undue distress in the short term.

The ruling had a mixed reaction from those that knew the dead woman.

‘It’s an absolute tragedy,’ another friend said. ‘I don’t have any respect for him whatsoever, but the children and the mother’s names should be protected.’

A 44-year old man appeared in court on Wednesday charged with one count of murder.

He sat and made no comment as he was remanded in custody to appear in court again later this year.